Real ID driver's licenses now available in Maine

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now offering Real ID compliant driver's licenses to Mainers.

The Maine Secretary of State's Office said the new licenses are available at all BMV branches effective Monday.

The Real ID Act was approved in 2005, requiring states to improve security standards for identification cards and driver's licenses.

To obtain a driver's license that is Real ID compliant, Mainers must provide a document that establishes identity, date of birth and proof of U.S. citizenship, lawful permanent residence, or lawful status in the U.S; one document that establishes proof of Social Security number or evidence of Social Security number ineligibility; and two documents that establish proof of Maine residence.

Mainers do not need to renew their driver's license before its expiration date unless a Real ID license is needed.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, those who choose to have a regular license will need to produce a passport or another acceptable identity document for federal purposes that require identification, such as boarding a commercial aircraft and accessing federal facilities.