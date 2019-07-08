Readfield Union Meeting House, one of Maine's oldest churches, in midst of restoration

One of Maine's oldest churches is in the process of being restored back to original form.

The Readfield Union Meeting House is raising funds to complete the revival.

Built in 1828, the Union Meeting House is the second-oldest brick church in Maine.

The murals on the walls painted 40 years later are one of a kind.

"Chas Schumacher was listed in the Portland directories as a muralist, an artist," said Marius Peladeau, the Union Meeting House's historian. "And apparently the architect that did the renovation in 1868 contacted him as a sub-contractor, gave him bare plaster walls, and said, 'Go to work.' And this is what he came up with."

As you look around the Union Meeting House, you might like the crown molding on the ceiling and pillars lining the walls.

But on closer examination, it's just a flat, rectangular room.

"It's called trompe l'oeil, which is 'trick the eye.' Everything looks three dimensional," said Jim Tukey, President of the Board of Trustees of the Readfield Union Meeting House.

Schumacher painted 51 such buildings in Maine in the 1860's-70's and this is the only one that remains.

"The fact that this has survived in this present condition since 1868 when the murals were made is amazing," said Peladeau.

The meetinghouse's Board of Trustees is in the midst of a restoration project.

They've done a lot of work already, including getting the underpinning of the floors redone, electrical work, and some restoration to the art.

But they still have the biggest piece left: resurrecting the spire atop the building that fell in a 1916 winter storm.

They also have more restoration to the art as well as putting in original carpeting.

The hope to complete the plan in five years, but they still have to raise about $600,000, according to Tukey.

When it's done, they hope it serves as a staple in the community.

"It's very important to the community," said Tukey. "There's been weddings in here, funerals in here, and of course religious ceremonies, and we want to bring it back for community use."

If you'd like to learn more or donate, you can visit UnionMeetingHouse.org.