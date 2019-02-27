Rare items to be featured in Thomaston auction this weekend

If you're a fan of antiques and fine art, then Thomaston is the place for you this weekend.

A sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is sure to bring in folks from all over the world.

We got a preview of what's up for bid on Wednesday.

"Our job is history and preservation which is the main key that drives this company and me," said Kaja Veilleux, founder and owner of Thomaston Place.

Kaja Veilleux knows all about antiquing.

He's had a love for fine art and historic items for 49 years. For the last 20, he's been appraising items with his business partner at a midcoast auction house.

When they're not showing off pieces, they're on the road finding the next great ones to add to their collection.

"It's a pleasure to be out there meeting people, going to houses, finding these great treasures, and making sure that they're preserved for the future," said Veilleux. "We're governed by what we find on the house calls that John and I go to all over the country, and that is how we amass enough things every 90 days to do this big auction."

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries holds four auctions a year.

Their three-day winter auction event takes place this weekend.

This sale will feature thousands of pieces including photography, art, and first edition books, several of which are signed by Robert Frost and Mark Twain.

Veilleux says they came from a collector out of New York who has a house in Maine.

He says while they do receive rare pieces from all over the world, many come from just a 100-mile radius from the gallery.

"Maine people tend to be collectors, and they have so many things that have been passed down through the family, that the history has been built into their families, and in their homes they have all these wonderful things," explained Veilleux.

From now until the sale, those interested can peruse the one of a kind treasures on display. Folks can also pre-register for the auction or set up telephone and absentee bids in case they can't make it the day of the sale.

Veilleux says even if those bidding don't get the rare piece they wanted, not to worry. It's still sure to be an interesting sale worth almost three million dollars.

"If you want to have some fun and you want to see diversity from the ancient days till the 21st century in one building rather than driving to New York or flying to New York to go to the Met or the Boston Museum, come to Thomaston Place," said Veilleux.

The sale starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

If you can't make it there, you check out the online bidding at: http://www.thomastonauction.com/.