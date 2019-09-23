Rare blue lobster caught off Maine coast

A Maine lobsterman made a 1 in 2 million find when he recently netted a rare blue lobster.

Maine Lobster Express in Bridgton now has the lobster, which they bought from a Jonesport lobster company for $10.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, I know for me it's the first time I've ever seen one so, and it's beautiful when you actually pull it out of the water and see it it's a beautiful blue and I think it's pretty rare," said Yvette Sublett.

They said they plan on keeping the lobster until they close for the season.

After that, they plan to release it or donate it to an aquarium.

The lobster is a boy and estimated to be 6 to 7 years old.