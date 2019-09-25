Ralph J Pollard Masonic Lodge Building Association will hold a charity auction at the Anah Shrine Temple

Ralph J Pollard Masonic Lodge Building Association will hold a public auction at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor on Saturday September 28, 2019.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. with a public view and registration before the Live Auction from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Among the items up for grabs will be office furniture, snow blower, power tools, art work, kitchen table, bunk bed, baby crib, toys, office supplies, "man cave" items, military surplus, jewelry, remote control toys, craft items, file cabinets, restaurant supplies, and more!

Rib-eye steak meal ($25.00) (Limited to 100 lobster & 50 steaks – reserve your's at registration).

The event will be hosted by Ralph J Pollard Masonic Lodge Building Association "Preserving Our Legacy" Campaign POC: Ken Bustard, Campaign Coordinator (659-2018) accountingcoach@gmail.com

