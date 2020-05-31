Rally held in Orono to protest killing of George Floyd

A rally was held at the University of Maine today for the community to express their concerns surrounding issues of race and policing in the country.

The rally was organized following the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Attendees were encouraged to bring signs and gather to speak their minds on issues of racism, law enforcement, and inequality, and what they can do to address these issues going forward.

Organizers hoped that the rally will inspire others to come together and meaningfully address the factors behind these issues.

Doug Allen says, "Injustice, in inequality, in housing, in food, in jobs, in all areas of life, what can we do together to work cooperatively to change, to change these basic root causes, systemic structures, otherwise you'll just keep replicating what happened, over and over again."

Another rally is planned for Monday in Bangor.

