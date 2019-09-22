Raising awareness and support for children with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Statistics say each year an estimated 15,000 children are diagnosed with the disease. But with treatment and support 80 percent will survive.

Dr. Nadine Santacruz, a pediatric oncologist with Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care, says 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20.

The most common childhood cancers are leukemia - a cancer of the blood, lymphoma - a cancer of the lymph nodes or immune system and brain tumors. It's believed that in 10 to 30 percent of childhood cancers, a genetic predisposition is responsible. But for the most part, it's a random event - like being struck by lightning. When one cell divides into another, there's a typo in the DNA and that typo results in a cell dividing uncontrollably and creating a tumor.

Treatments vary based on the severity of the cancer. For a low grade tumor, the treatment is as simple as having the tumor surgically removed. Other more aggressive cancers require very arduous and difficult therapy. That can include radical surgeries that can be maiming or life-changing, as well as radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Chemotherapy can involve inpatient admission that can be many days at a time, as often as every two weeks and sometimes it can last as long as three years.

Supporting children and their families through the cancer fight can come in different ways. Instead of asking parents what you can do, ask someone who's close to them how you can help. Some ideas would be to make a meal or watch one of the other children in the family.

You can also donate to organizations that help families, like the Children's Miracle Network. Locally, the number to call 973-5005.

Another organization that help reduce the financial burden on families is the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. Log on to joeandruzzifoundation.org for more information.

You can also log on to northernlighthealth.org/cancer to find out about care provided by Northern Light Health hospitals.>