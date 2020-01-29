Raising Readers gives 3 millionth book

Over the past 20 years, millions of books have been given to Maine children free of charge thanks to Raising Readers.

It gave its 3 millionth book to 5-year-old triplets Wednesday, and the first child who ever received a book was there to watch. That child is all grown up now, but when he was 5, first lady Barbara Bush gave him a copy of "Miss Rumphius."

Trevor Borrelli says the following about the experience. "I remember my mom being very adamant about behaving and the first lady was a very big deal and that meeting her was extremely important. Now that I am 24, I can see how inspiring it was to be part of that whole thing."

With the help of health care providers throughout the state, Raising Readers gives free books to kids 5 and younger and gives more than 160,000 books to kids each year.