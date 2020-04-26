Rain, snow head to the region Sunday into Monday

Rain and snow are heading into the region Sunday night.

Monday will feature periods of rain and snow. As of now, most areas are looking at rain during the afternoon with snow in the higher elevations.

From the WABI TV-5 Weather Center: (Updated: Sunday April 26, 2020 @7:48AM)

An area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley today will slowly advance into our region. Clouds will lower and thicken throughout the day. It will be on the seasonable side with highs in the 50s for most. Rain will develop as we head into this evening and tonight. High pressure will eventually build to the north. This will help to drain colder air into the state overnight into early Monday morning. The precipitation will start to mix with, and likely change to snow in some areas, especially away from the coast and in the higher elevations.

Monday will feature periods of rain and snow. As of now, most areas are looking at rain during the afternoon with snow in the higher elevations. Highs will run in the mid 30s to low 40s. As we head into Monday night and temperatures cool down, the rain should change to snow all the way down to the coast. For the duration of this event, much of the northern third of the state will remain mostly dry, generally north of Greenville and Millinocket. This storm pulls away on Tuesday afternoon, however, rain and snow showers are still possible throughout much of the day. Otherwise, we’re looking at cloudy skies. High temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. This is a long duration event and snow accumulations will for the most part be very gradual. Across the far north, a coating to 1” of total snow accumulation is expected. Much of Central and Downeast Maine is looking at 1-4”. North of Portland, in the Western Mountains, 3-6” of snow is expected at this point. We will dry out for the day on Wednesday. However, skies will remain mostly cloudy as another storm approaches the region. Highs will run in the 50s during the afternoon.

Today: Some sun during the morning, with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 50s statewide. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain developing late evening and tonight. It will mix with, and change to snow for some areas, especially in higher elevations. Most of the far north will stay dry. Lows will drop back to the 30s across the region. Winds N/NE at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Rain and snow likely, especially away from the coast. The rain should change to snow, even down to the coast Monday night. Mostly dry across the north. Blustery, highs during the afternoon will top out in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with rain and snow showers possible. Chilly, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the 50s statewide.