Racers get a hearty breakfast before taking on the Kenduskeag

Before racers set out on the water for the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, they stopped over at the Kenduskeag Union Church for some breakfast.

Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue Volunteer Association teamed up with the church to give out the hearty breakfast.

Bacon slices, pancakes, and sausage are just a few food items on the menu.

Volunteers say the annual breakfast brings participants together and prepares them for the big day.

"It's a wonderful tradition that has been taking place for what I know has been the last fifteen years, and we just wanted to continue that," said volunteer Barbie Griffin. "We had the grange that we used to do it at in prior years, but now we're doing it here in this wonderful facility."

We're told all proceeds will go to benefit local first responders and the community programs of the Kenduskeag Union Church.