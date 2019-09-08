Race for Recovery in Bangor to help people in their fight against addiction

A local road race in Bangor will help people who are in a race for their lives to beat addiction.

Wellspring's 4th annual 5k Race for Recovery is a way to celebrate recovery, show your support, generate hope, reduce stigma and offer living proof the recovery is real. All proceeds will help us continue our mission of ensuring access for treatment services for all who seek treatment, regardless of ability to pay. Last year sponsors and participants raised over $20,000.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: 5k Race (walk or run)

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019

WHERE: Bangor Waterfront – 1 Railroad Street, Bangor, ME . 04401

TIME: Race begins at 10, event ends at noon.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Register online at wellspringmaine.com

Day of registration is 8:30-9:30am at the Bangor Waterfront

COSTS:

$20 per person

$40 for a family of 3 or more

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Signs in memory of, or in support of recovery welcome.

Kids and walkers welcome.

Music, food and prizes at the event, too.

The Guest Starter for the Race is Maine's Opioid Response Director, Mr. Gordon Smith.