RV campsite owners concerned about lack of tourism

Memorial Day weekend is the first weekend RV campsites are allowed to open around the state due to COVID-19.

But the lack of tourism this year has some campsite owners worried.

I'm afraid that it's going to be very difficult this year with the tourists not coming as much. It's going to be very difficult and we really won't know until the end of the season as to how that's going to play out," said Carol Doyon, the Co-Owner of the Pumpkin Patch RV Resort.

"Our big weekend is Victoria Day weekend when we are filled with Canadians. And that's actually a bigger weekend for us but as you know this year that didn't happen," said Doyon.

Doyon says most years, upwards of 86% of her guests are from out of state.

In the meantime there's a focus on cleanliness for those who are here.

And with fewer people, it's easier to practice social distancing.

"Our sites are spaced out at least 10-12 feet apart. It's not hard to do here," said Doyon.

Down the road at Pleasant Hill Campground, business is doing a little better.

"I have about half full. I am grateful I really had written off a month and a half ago that we were going to open for Memorial Day Weekend. Certainly not the scenario that anybody wanted, but at least we're open. People are very excited about that," said Andy Sacchetti, the Owner of Pleasant Hill Campground.

"Mentally it's a good starting point. Now people know they can move forward. Maine-camping.com. It gives websites to everybody else and again tries to promote everybody," said Sacchetti.