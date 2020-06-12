RV and boat sales soar amidst pandemic

Summer is upon us, and Mainers who have been staying safe at home during the pandemic want to get outside.

Local RV and boat dealers tell us sales are soaring.

We reached out to a number of area dealers who said they are too busy with customers to even talk with us.

McKay's RV and Marine Center in Holden is seeing some of its highest sales in over 50 years of business.

After months of a Stay at Home Order, folks are looking for fun ways to get some fresh air.

"Everybody is in a hurry to get outside. Everybody wants to be on the water, go camping, just get out of the house, I think. The kids come in with the parents a lot of times, and they just got pent up energy, they want to get out, they want to do something positive. Everybody wants to do their thing and be able to keep their spacing also," said Mike Dalton, one of the stores owners.

Normally their lots would be much fuller.

McKay's estimates they are at about two thirds of their normal inventory.

Unfortunately, they don't anticipate being able to stock up anytime soon with orders everywhere being backlogged at least two months."

"It's going to be hard to replace inventory quickly. Jayco, our major manufacturer of travel trailers, they said that they have 13,000 orders ahead, and we'd be lucky to see anything we order today probably 10 to 12 weeks out," said Dalton.

They do say they are well stocked in RV and boat accessories and they continue to provide maintenance.