RSU 25 alums make large donation to Bucksport schools

It’s not every day that a Maine school system gets a quarter-million dollar private donation, but that’s what's happened to RSU 25.

Bucksport High School Alumni Shelbi and Andy Silvernail have pledged the money for Bucksport schools.

It will go toward hiring a new math coach to serve the entire school system, and will also help fund new cutting edge equipment for the industrial arts program and robotics team.

“It's a rare opportunity for us, to be able to target specific goals that we would have that we would consider long term goals,” said RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby. “To have the funding and the support, and be able to bring this to reality- it's fantastic.”

Bucksport Math Teacher and Robotics Coach, John Boynton, agreed.

“We're basically going from a shop with a drill press and a bandsaw, to one of the nicest shops you're going to see in Maine,” Boynton said. “So it's just unbelievable, the opportunity the kids are going to get working with all these new machines, and things that they're going to see in the workplace. They’re going to have such a big leg up."

The Silvernails were Bucksport High School sweethearts. Andy Silvernail is a 1989 graduate. Shelbi graduated in 1991.