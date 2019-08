The school year is right around the corner and a school supply drive is being held this Saturday in Corinth.

RSU 64 is holding the "Fill The Bus" event at the Corinth Recreational Field by the Town Office from 11 to 2.

There will also be a Nerf 'Battle Royale' event to entertain the kids with a discount for those that donate supplies.

The school supplies will later be distributed to kids in need.