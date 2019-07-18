RSU 64 Superintendent says community is devastated after Hudson accident

The Penobscot County Sheriff's office says 18-year-old Mary Miller of Bradford crashed on the Hudson Road around 12:30 Thursday morning.

It happened on a long, straight stretch of road.

Authorities say she was the only one in the car and she died at the scene.

Miller was a Central High School graduate.

She was also a member of the cheerleading squad that won the Class C State Championship last year...

We spoke to RSU 64 Superintendent Rhonda Sperrey who tell us they are a devastated community. She says "Mary was a tremendous student. We will miss her. She was a bright and shining light in the school community."

Speerey says the school will be open tomorrow from one until four.

Counselors will be there for support.