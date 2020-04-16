RSU 34 staff and community members deliver 14,000 meals to kids

RSU 34 staff and community members had a busy Thursday morning in Old Town making sure no kids in the district go hungry.

The elementary school served as meal packing headquarters for dozens of volunteers.

Ahead of school vacation week - which yes - is actually next week, the team was packing 14,000 meals for 1,000 kids.

That's two meals a day for a week for each kid.

Quite the undertaking.

"It tells me it's worth bringing myself out as an essential worker," said RSU 34 Stephanie Salley. "It's worth doing. Because these kids are getting meals. The kids are so excited. The buses go out with ed techs and teachers on them with work packets and so they get to make that connection and that's huge."

"I know there is a social distancing thing but we are all healthy and being safe," said volunteer Mark Graffam. "The parents are out there and they have a cart and they put it down. They get off the bus they said it down put it in the cart so there's no contact. There is plenty of distancing and we are feeding our kids."

Cyr Bus Lines donated the buses used to deliver the food to the kids.