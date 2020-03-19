RSU 3 delivering free meals to students amid coronavirus outbreak

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, many families are worried about where their next meal will come from.

Some are scrambling to feed their kids because schools have closed.

TV5 stopped by Mount View High School where volunteers are meeting the need.

School systems around the state are finding ways to feed students during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is community and its happening,” said one volunteer.

RSU 3, in rural Waldo County, began their meal service program Thursday morning.

More than 40 volunteers have been hard at work preparing food.

"It amazes me the people that have come to volunteer and we're going to feed kids. That's the big picture,” said one volunteer.

On their first day, they delivered 1,000 meals to 500 students.

Staff say the quick-thinking of Superintendent Charles Brown made it possible.

"He actually created a list yesterday morning and had sign ups from all the staff,” said Zackary Freeman, Principal of Mount View High School. “All the staff are volunteering their time. We're getting paid throughout this but, we wanted to come in and make sure we're supporting the RSU 3 community."

"We had teams of volunteers. They sat for two days personally calling and asking families where they needed food, where they need it delivered, and I've had families calling me adding to the list,” explained Tina Fabian, School Nutrition Director for RSU 3.

RSU 3 serves nearly a dozen communities and it covers more than 440 square miles.

We're told some students travel 45 minutes to school each day.

"We understand that grocery stores are not as full as we wish they would be and we want to make sure they have food in their plates,” said Freeman.

Staff are taking safety precautions. Each volunteer is using personal protective equipment and they're all getting their temperature checked before they head out to deliver the food."

"The key is to do it as safe as we can and keep the staff safe. That's what it's about,” said Peter Quimby, Transportation and Facilities Director for RSU 3.

Starting Friday, staff will deliver three lunches and breakfasts to get students through the weekend.

They say being away from student is difficult, but they're hope to continue this program as long as possible.

"We don't want to be anywhere else,” said Fabian. “This district supports our children and that's what we're all about, taking care of our kids."

"Anybody who is hungry, we got them covered,” said one volunteer. “All they have to do is call in and we'll be there."