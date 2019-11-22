RSU 24 students helping their neighbors this holiday season

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Students at Ella Lewis School in Ellsworth want to make sure that folks in their community don’t go without this holiday season.

That’s why they’ve spent the entire month collecting items for the Community Closet.

“Thanksgiving for my family is one of the most important holidays because it’s brings us altogether,” said Anna Kinghorn 8th grader at Ella Lewis School. “So, I think it’s really important for other families out there to have the food they need. For people that can’t afford it, then this is a really good thing.”

Everyone is welcome at the Community Closet.

The store is loaded with medicines, clothing, and food.

Folks can walk in, pick ten items, and pay anything they want or nothing at all.

With this being one of their busiest times of the year, staff say the donations and help from RSU 24 goes a long way.

“We are down to 8 full-time volunteers and this store could use probably 50,” explained Jacqueline Wycoff of Community Closet. “It just is more work to do than we possibly could get done and so, when we have the extra hands in the store, it just looks amazing when they’re done.”

Jennifer Ash is the school’s English teacher.

She’s done community projects with her students in the past, but this one was certainly educational.

“We had math involved because we were figuring out percentages by number of students per class, and how many items were donated, and organizing things by type,” said Ash.

Staff say students collected more than 500 items for the Community Closet throughout the month of November.

“It’s really fun to help out other families because I know there are a lot of people out there that don’t have homes or anything, and it’s kind of nice to help them out,” said Charline Khederian, a 6th grader at Ella Lewis School.

The hope is to do a similar community service project like this again next year.

For now, staff say they hope students are focused on thinking of others this holiday season.

“It’s hard to not think about, “What am I going to get for Christmas?” So, it’s a good thing for kids to think about,” said Ash. “What can I do?” Can I be impactful in another person’s life?”

“I just want these kids to see that when they step in to do something, they are really changing lives,” said Wycoff.

For more information on the Community Closet visit their website: http://communityclosetellsworth.org/.