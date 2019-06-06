RSU 22 names new superintendent

RSU 22 is getting a new superintendent.

The board made the announcement Wednesday night that Regan Nickels will take over for Richard Lyons in July 2020.

He's retiring in June of next year.

Nickels is currently the assistant superintendent for business and says since the announcement, she's received nothing but support from staff, students, and parents.

"With the announcement, I've heard from many of those people who have expressed that they feel as though we're going in a great direction, and I hope to certainly meet their needs and do right by us,” said Nickels.

"I think we're focused on teaching and learning, what's right for students and sometimes that comes with a debate if you will, but, at the end of the day, I feel very confident that we're moving this district forward and very confident that Mrs. Nickels can continue to do that as well,” said RSU Superintendent, Richard Lyons.

Nickels also served as principal for 12 years between Weatherbee Elementary and Reeds Brook Middle School.

