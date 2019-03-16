RSU 22 Education Foundation to host business expo

Businesses will be reaching out to the community next Saturday during the 3rd annual Business & Community Expo in Hampden.

The 2018 exhibit featured around 30 exhibitors and nearly 50 businesses were on hand ready to answer any questions.

The exhibit this year will take place at Hampden Academy on Saturday, March 23rd from 10-4 p.m.

For exhibitors, it cost $40 per tabletop, $80 for a 10'x10' booth, and $100 for 10'x15'.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the RSU 22 Education Foundation & Mini Grants Fund.

There is no cost for attendees.

For more information visit: http://rsu22foundation.org/.