RSU 19 students attend first day at new school

It's been a long road to travel that led to the opening of the Nokomis Regional Middle and High School.

But, travel it folks in RSU 19 did and we were there for the first day of classes for 5th through 9th graders.

RSU 19 is comprised of 8 communities. Newport, Corinna, Hartland, St. Albans, Etna, Dixmont, Palmyra and Plymouth. For decades those students have come together in high school.

As of Tuesday, it's happening in 5th grade.

"Instantly means a lot more kids," said Principal Angela Brown. "A lot more staff. A bigger parent community. A bigger student community. We've been three different smaller middle schools and we are coming together now to be this larger middle school."

"To close down four schools and to bring all these communities and schools together it's been completely transformational," said Mike Hammer, RSU 19 Superintendent.

The project was bid at 53 million.

"It means a lot because it's not a small number," said Ace Flagg, a 7th Grader/ "So, it's a lot of money. To be able to have a new building feels really nice."

"The new school, it's really hard because you don't know where you're supposed to go, but, still pretty cool and it looks awesome," said 8th grader Courtney Hughes.

"Beautiful learning spaces for the students in their classrooms," said Brown about the new building. "Beautiful art space and IT, we have labs happening in those wings. We have been able to put together a good program for the students."

"It's a piece of bringing the whole community together," said Hammer. "We hope it will be a community building more people can come and enjoy it."

"I think it's going to build a stronger sense of community," said Brown.

Superintendent Hammer says that the communities that make up RSU 19 have taken back control of the former school buildings. A part of the former high school is set to be torn down to make space for a new lacrosse and soccer field.

The rest of the high school kids go back later this week.