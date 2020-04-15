RSU 13 announces last day of school will be May 29

Rockland area students will have their last day of school on May 29, according to a decision made by RSU 13 leaders.

Originally, the calendar on the district's website listed the last day of school as June 17

They're still planning to hold a graduation ceremony, and are looking at creative alternatives for that celebration.

Students will continue with online education until the end of May, and the month of June will be used by school staff to make plans for supporting students this fall.

Schools were shut down a month ago, and last week the commissioner of the Maine Department of Education announced that schools should anticipate using remote learning for the remained of this academic year.