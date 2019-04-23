RSU 12 takes home the gold in Farm to School Cook-off Finals Competition

Some of the best future chefs from across the state participated in the annual Farm to School Cook-off Finals Competition at Kennebec Valley Community College.

Last month, the Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition Office kicked off the event.

"I've always liked cooking in the kitchen with my mom, and whenever she is cooking stuff, I usually ask to help and stuff."

Teams of two, one student and one school nutrition staff, from South Portland, RSU 12, and Cherryfield schools advanced to the final round.

Chelsea Elementary from RSU 12 is the 2019 winner.

Teams representing nine school districts across the state participated in the past month.

"It's a great recognition event for school nutrition staff and the students to showcase all the great things they are doing with the school meal program by incorporating local foods into their menus. It is a great experience for the students as well."

Each team prepares breakfast and lunch within a specific time using at least two ingredients that are grown, raised, or caught in Maine.

"Bringing the local ingredients into a school, into a home, really helps the kids realize what they can go get locally and that some stuff isn't as scary as it looks."

They are then judged on each meal.

"It's a great team building skill as well as a confidence booster. It also introduces her to a lot of household things that need to be done as far as culinary goes."

The goal is for folks all around the state involved in school lunch programs to have new, healthy recipes to use.

"We also create a farm to school cookbook, so we compile all the recipes that the teams have created and we make those recipes available to schools across the state."