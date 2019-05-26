Quilts help raise awareness for Memorial Day

This Memorial Day ... one organization is working to raise awareness about HIV and aids.

The names project began during the aids pandemic in the eighties.

Creating a quilt helps to remember those who have died from the disease.

This weekend in Maine the aids memorial quilt display serves as a visual reminder.

"In the last few years activism has dropped dramatically, and it gets harder and harder to get people to volunteer or even care about it anymore," says Christian Prudente from the Names Project.

You can see the quilt for yourself tomorrow at the Dunaway center in southern Maine.