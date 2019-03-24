Quick response ends fire in Bangor

Officials credit a quick response and teamwork for putting out a fire in Bangor home tonight.

No one was hurt.

Around 8 this evening residents at a home on Grace Court reported fire coming through the vents in their floor from the basement.

Bangor firefighters were able to get on scene and contain the fire to the basement and limit damage to the house.

Officials say once they got some ventilation - putting it out was much easier.

"Smoke was a significant issue, especially in the basement and the first floor," said Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge of the Bangor Fire Department. "We were able to dig the snow out and open up the bulkhead and put some fans in which definitely got the smoke out in a hurry."

No word on what started the fire.