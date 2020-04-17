Quick actions of workers credited with limiting damage caused by Maine mill explosion

The quick actions of workers at the paper mill in Jay are being credited with limiting the damage caused by Wednesday’s large explosion, according to investigators.

A digester at the mill exploded, sending a plume of wood fiber, water and pulping liquor into the air.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said Investigators interviewed several mill employees who were in the immediate vicinity of the digester when it exploded, and although debris came very close to the building they were in, all escaped without injury.

Despite the severe damage, several of those mill workers manually shut down valves to prevent further damage after the explosion.