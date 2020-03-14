Queen City Cinema Club closes temporarily

One Bangor business has already decided to close for the time being.

Queen City Cinema Club, which will be closed beginning Monday, says that this was not a business decision but rather a humanitarian one.

In a statement on Facebook, they say: "Unfortunately a significant part of our business is predicated on lots of people touching the same things over and over, with a wide age range in our clientele. We have taken steps to make playing games here as safe as possible, but given the parameters of the virus, we feel it is better to be safe than sorry."

They add that they will be open for private theater rentals on Sunday from noon until midnight.