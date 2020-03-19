Quarantine Karaoke: the masses take to Facebook to sing their coronavirus blues away

Many people are stuck at home as they social distance themselves to keep others safe.

A guy from Brewer decided to spread some cheer through a Facebook group.

Desperate times call for Quarantine Karaoke.

Joseph Meyers, creator of the group says, "It has all happened extremely fast. Two nights ago, I was sort of in the doldrums like everyone else hearing about Covid-19 and decided to try to do something to change my own mood. I went down in my basement and started singing."

Meyers started by posting a video of himself.

He says, "I shared it on Facebook the next day with the status Quarantine Karaoke and I just thought...what if everyone had a place to go to create and share their videos?"

Meyers created the page on Wednesday at 11, and within 24 hours over 10,000 people had joined the group.

He says, "Not even one percent of me expected that kind of response."

Roughly 400 videos have been posted in the group as of Thursday afternoon.

Meyers' only rules are to keep things appropriate and be kind.

Singers can be young like Meyer's adorable 2-year-old, Oaklynn.

Older like the rock star Lauretta Place of Carver, Massachusetts.

In costume like the unicorn Ava Richardson of Franklin.

Famous like Ric Tyler.

Talented like Brunswick's Mike Cambareri.

Fun and confident like Kate Gibbons of Holden.

With companions like Courtney Tuttle of Newport and her dog.

Or absolutely hilarious like Justin McLaughlin of Dedham.

What started in Maine, is now spreading worldwide with members all the way to Japan posting their videos.

Meyers says, "Just people stuck at home that otherwise would have been depressed or down. Instead, they are singing which is therapeutic anyway and just bringing a lot of smiles to a lot of people's faces."