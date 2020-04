Wouldn't it be fun to go to a friend's house to visit ?

That's just not in the cards, at least not for a little while longer...

We are going to try to continue to fill that "friendly" void...

TV5 has another installment of Quarantine Cribs!

Knowing that we never plan to run afoul of the law... but you never know... it's good to have friends in high places.

Let's visit with Kennebec and Somerset Counties District Attorney Maeghan Maloney.