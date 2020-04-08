Quarantine Cribs: Angus King

Since the age of social distancing dawned, we have seen a lot of different things to do in "quarantine."

From karaoke to the kitchen...your socks to your pets.

Starting this week, TV5 gets in on the fun.

We call it Quarantine Cribs.

It's like the old MTV show where you got to see the homes of celebrities.

We've asked some familiar faces to show us how they are getting by working from home.

Or in the case of our first Cribs' guest...Senator Angus King, how he's getting by from his hotel.