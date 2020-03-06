Put your money where your mouth is! Empty your pantry challenge

Put your money where your mouth is!

That's the theme of a challenge from The Game Loft.

The Belfast-based food pantry serves more than 250 kids and feeds 25-45 a day from all across Waldo County.

From now until April 15th they are challenging people to do a few things to save some money..

Among the those challenges, bring your coffee from home and pack your lunch

Instead of going out to dinner - have your friends over for a potluck... or lastly - empty your pantry or fridge before you buy more food.

"I looked at what's in my refrigerator and realized that I had a lot of things that could be eaten up," said The Game Loft Co-Founder Patricia Estabrook. "I also realized that I had a lot of food waste. Because your life gets hectic and you don't plan things out and suddenly you look in your crisper and you have some not so very crisp celery in a kind of slimy red pepper. I thought I should be using these things and not sending them to the landfill."

They ask that at the end of the challenge - you donate all of those savings to them.

You can learn more by visiting thegameloft.org

You can send your donation to:

The Game Loft

78A Main St.

Belfast, ME 04915