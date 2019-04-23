Purses With Purpose leaves Portland for Bangor after 13 years

Purses with purpose comes to Bangor for the first time, after 13 years of hosting the event in Portland.

This unique luncheon includes a silent and live auction, filled with an array of local and designer handbags, gift certificates, jewelry, skin care and more.

Businesses and individuals from all over Bangor have made donations of purses and other items to the auction.

Rachael Severance, Marketing Coordinator sat down with Joy Hollowell to talk about the event during or TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

