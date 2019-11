To shed light on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, an event will be held in Brewer Thursday night.

Folks will gather at Mason's Brewing Company on Hardy Street from 6-7:30.

It's hosted by the Purple Iris Foundation.

They'll have luminary bags that you can buy for $5 to honor a person in your life impacted by the disease.

If you plan to attend you're encouraged to bring glow sticks and/or glow wear.