Purple Berry Pie is back at Dysart's for July

It's Pie With A Purpose at Dysart's.

The restaurant has brought back it's "PurpleBerry Pie" for a limited time, with $15 of every pie sold going to Alzheimer's charities.

PurpleBerry Pie is available at both the Bangor and Hermon locations for the month of July, and so far has raised over twenty-five thousand dollars for Alzheimer's charities since the campaign started four years ago.

"So many people think of Alzheimer's as something your grandmother gets, and what we are dealing with is younger onset,” said Mary Dysart Hart of Dysart's Restaurant. “And we try to go with that there's a middle ground in Alzheimer's. Once you get a diagnosis, you need to go to the Alzheimer's Association and be able to find out more about what's available to you."

Individual slices of pie are sold as well at Dysart's locations.

