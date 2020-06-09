Puritan Medical Products releases statement regarding swab production during presidential visit

The company in Guilford that produces COVID-19 testing swabs released a statement on Tuesday after reports that some of those swabs were thrown out after the President's visit.

Puritan Medical Products said they already planned in advance to toss any products made during the visit.

Along with President Trump, media, officials and security were also in the facility. Company officials say the production was limited and cut down to a 15-minute demonstration.

After everyone was gone, the facility was cleaned. They also say it's important to note all swabs are sterilized after they're made.

Puritan Medical Products officials say no production was lost. Their statement says they shifted what they would have made on Friday to their weekend schedule.