Puritan Medical Products in Guilford one of two swab suppliers worldwide

A Guilford manufacturer is ramping up efforts to produce the swabs used for COVID-19 testing.

Puritan Medical Products has become a critical part of the national supply chain as one of only two suppliers worldwide that produce the specialized swab.

The company posted on their website Monday that demand for the swab has skyrocketed making for limited supplies across the country.

National and regional news outlets, and President Trump, have put Puritan's work into the spotlight in recent days.

As the company increased production, they say they are making over one-million swabs each week for COVID testing.

The company has employees working 10-hour shifts, 7 days a week, and they're still hiring.