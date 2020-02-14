Puppy Grams delivered by Humane Society Waterville!

On Valentine's Day, a lot of people give flowers and chocolates..

So, how do you give something that stands out?

How about something with four legs and a tail!

Humane Society Waterville Area was offering Puppy Grams Friday.

Their team made a few dozen stops with four legged friends in tow.

We were there as they made everyone's day at the Waterville Police Department.

"Super unique," said Board President Katie Luce. "Tell me that there is a better Valentine's Day then getting puppies and flowers and candy."

"It's awesome," said Puppy Gram recipient Lauren Harney. "It's something that is different. I'll remember it more than just your regular flowers and chocolates. People will be like, what did you get for Valentine's Day? Puppies!"

They hope is Cupid's arrow would strike a few people that received the puppy grams, and the dogs would find forever homes.

