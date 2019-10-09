Harvesting time: Now's the time to pick the perfect pumpkin

Fall for many means it's time to harvest some pumpkins.

"A lot of people wait until this time of year to come and get their pumpkins. Pumpkins are really ready at the beginning of September."

Farmers all over the state have thousands of pumpkins ready to be harvested.

"We plant a plant every three feet, and that is done by hand with someone taking it out of a seed packet and putting it in the hole and take care of them, make sure they are watered if it is dry. Make sure none of the diseases are taking over the plant."

Despite the weather, it has been a great season for pumpkins.

"Spring was a little wet and cold, and so a lot of farmers struggled with the weather conditions this year, but we have a way of growing pumpkins where they are in a raised bed that keeps the plants dryer and it is under black plastic that is a way to warm the soil so we get good germination so there is ways as farmers to combat difficult weather conditions."

Hundreds of people have been visiting Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant to pick out their pumpkins.

I'm told when you are going out to harvest your perfect pumpkin, it is important to pick one that doesn't have any blemishes, soft spots, or punctures because that can be an introduction to bacteria.

"I've seen pumpkins last a year if they are taken care of, so these things are very robust."

While pumpkins are hardy, they still need the perfect weather to keep growing.

"If we get that 100 days of at least 50ish 55-degree weather or above, they really like that. If it gets up above 85, the plants just stop growing. Once in a while, we will have a year that there is a major crop failure in one part of the state or another, and I have not heard that for a few years."

Once you carve your pumpkin, keeping it in a cool place will make it last longer.

"If you cut right into the cavity and keep it warm, it is going to deteriorate a lot quicker."