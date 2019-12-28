Public to hear traffic reduction proposals in Kittery

Officials are inviting the public to learn about proposals for addressing traffic congestion around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

A final public hearing is set for Jan. 7 at the Kittery Community Center for residents to learn about the recommendations and offer feedback.

Joint Land Use Study Project Manager Jason Schrieber said a “combination of strategies” can address congestion and encroachment of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The shipyard employs approximately 6,500 civilian employees with about 1,000 contractors.