Public service announcement campaign aimed at informing folks of phone scam

A new public service announcement campaign has been launched to address a nationwide telephone impersonation scheme.

Reports have flooded in of fraudulent phone calls from people falsely claiming to be Social Security employees.

The calls can even spoof Social Security's national customer service number on the caller I-D.

You're reminded never to give out personal information over the phone.

You can call the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.