Public safety officials have tips for a safe Halloween

Ghouls, goblins, witches and wizards...

most likely some princesses...

and a superhero or two...

They're all going to be roaming the streets in search of delicious candy to fill their bags with on Halloween night.

"What other day can you go around and get free candy?'

Of course, Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun. Public safety officials say there's a different side they see when accidents happen and peeople get hurt so they have some annual reminders of safety tips to remember while going out trick or treating.

"We deal with the typical trick-or-treat shenanigans, if you will, but we also want to be cognizant as patrol officers, as well as for the safety of the kids and their parents out there and try to make it as fun and safe as possible for everybody," said Joseph Everett, patrol officer with the Brewer Police Department.

Officer Everett says there are some important things for everyone to keep in mind on October 31st whether you're trick or treating or not.

"They're going to be all over the roads. So, just be a little bit cognizant, maybe a little extra heed of caution when you're going through residential areas."

Flame-resistant costumes are best. Kids need to be seen on the street so bring a flash light or even let the kids hold one. Adding reflective tape to costumes of bags can be helpful. And remember to be aware of where the night takes you.

"Make sure that the houses you're going to are actually welcoming of trick or treaters. Look for porch lights on and Halloween decorations outside of the house," said Everett.

Adults should always go with the little ones and go with a group. There's always safety in numbers.

"The more people you can be with, the more friends you can be with, you're certainly going to be safer," said Everett.

And it cant hurt to check the candy bags when the ghouls get home.

"Certainly have the parents go through check the treats first and make sure there's not going to be anything harmful to the children when they're eating the candy," said Everett.

Trunk or treat events are always a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating.

There are many happening all over Maine on Thursday.

