Public meetings to be held regarding Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

The National Park Service will hold several public meetings this month to discuss the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

They want feedback on such things as land management of the monument.

The first meeting is set for Wednesday at the Maine Outdoor Education Building in Solidertown Township.

On Thursday, there's one at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The final meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at the University of Southern Maine, Wishcamper Building.

Each meeting will take be from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information email- KAWW_Superintendent@nps.gov.