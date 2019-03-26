Public meeting on proposed Belfast salmon farm draws large crowd

A proposed salmon farm in Belfast has a community divided..

Nordic Aquafarms would like to build the aquaculture facility.

They held a a public information meeting Tuesday night.

It was standing room only at the Hutchinson Center.

The company was required by law to hold the meeting.

A group gathered beforehand to voice their concerns over the effect they say the plant would have on the bay.

"We are already having algae blooms and within a year or two we're going to be seeing algae blooms that are going to be poisonous and shutting down fisheries and limiting tourism," said George Aguiar. "It's just too big and it's going to fail. It's the wrong time."

Erik Heim is Nordic's President, we asked if he was surprised by the push back from the community.

"I hear it's quite common in Maine." he answered. "We've had some people who are opposed to the project in Belfast for a while. Fortunately a lot of people are extremely supportive as well."

Officials say that if the applications are approved they hope to start building by late summer of early fall.