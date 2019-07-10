Public meeting held in Orrington to discuss proposed plans for new public safety building

This Monday, folks in Orrington will decide whether to vote yes or no on a new public safety building. Those interested in learning more about the proposal gathered at Center Drive School.

The building will be located on the intersection of Tupper and Center Drives. It would house fire department and law enforcement staff.

We're told the proposal's budget is 2.85 million dollars.

Chief of Orrington, Scott Stewart said, "It's just time our apparatus has grown. The equipment that we have to use has increased, but you know we have no place to go. That loft is not big enough so, we cant add on. There's no parking-just on and on and on. This facility addresses all those issues.

Dick Campbell, Committee Chair said, "We've been able to collect a lot of data and adapt to what we believe is a great model for real fire departments and Public Safety building's across the state."

The building would also include a bigger space for fire apparatus and equipment as well as training rooms and a fitness center.

The last meeting to discuss all the plans is on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Center Drive School.

The referendum vote is Monday at the Orrington Town Hall.