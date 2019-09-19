Public meeting held discussing landfill in Norridgewock

A public information meeting was held in Norridgewock to answer questions and concerns for a new lined solid waste disposal unit at the landfill in Norridgewock.

Waste Management Disposal Services of Maine held the meeting to inform the public.

The project which is referred to as Phase 14 will add additional disposal capacity.

This meeting is part of the many steps to get permission for the project.

"What the expansion will do is give this region in the state of Maine 17 additional years of capacity reaching out from 2024 of which we need. It's very important for this region to have a place to securely manage its solid waste."

According to Waste Management,it will be nearly two years before a decision will be made on the project.