Public information meetings on proposed Downeast wind project slated for this week

Public information meetings on the proposed Downeast wind project in Washington County are happening later this week.

Presentations will be held this Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Columbia Town Hall.

Virginia-based "Apex Clean Energy," says Downeast Wind would help create jobs and bring millions of dollars to the area

Representatives will be facilitating discussions and taking questions from the audience.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.downeastwindfarm.com/