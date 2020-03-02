Public hearing set for Monday to discuss Nordic Aquafarm's salmon farms proposal

Folks in Belfast can again weigh in on plans to build one of the world's largest land-based salmon farms in the city.

A public hearing takes place Monday night in front of the Department of Marine Resources.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to build a facility that is capable of producing millions of pounds of fish per year.

They want to put it near Little River. However, some residents are concerned about the potential environmental impact.

Monday’s hearing will start at 6:30 at the Troy Howard Middle School. In particular, it will focus on Nordic Aquafarm's Natural Resources Protection Act permit application.

