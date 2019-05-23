Public hearing on marijuana rules set for Thursday

Maine's marijuana enthusiasts are getting their first chance to provide testimony about the state's plans to regulate recreational use of the drug.

On Thursday the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy will hold a public hearing about the state's draft marijuana rules.

Voters in Maine approved legal recreational use of marijuana in a 2016 vote. The draft rules must still be approved by the Maine Legislature before they can be implemented, but these could put marijuana in stores by early 2020.

The rules cover issues such as licensure and taxation.

