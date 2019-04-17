Public hearing on bill to give most public workers the ability to strike

Under current state law, Mainers in the private sector are allowed to strike, but it is illegal for public workers to do so.

A public hearing was held on a bill Wednesday that would change that.

The bill would guarantee public workers the ability to strike, with the exception of emergency workers like police and firefighters.

"The right to strike evens the playing field so that both sides come to the table and work extra hard to make sure that our public citizens are getting the best agreement between both sides that works for everybody," said bill sponsor Rep. Michael Sylvester, D-Portland.

Supporters of the bill say being able to strike allows public workers, particularly teachers, to have fairer negotiations.

"Nobody is going to take striking lightly," said Heather Sinclair, a middle school science teacher at Wiscasset Middle High School. "Nobody ever wants to have to take that step. But having it as a tool in the toolbox, as Rep. Sylvester said outside, would give us a little bit of a stronger voice, and I think that that voice is going to move education policy in the right direction for the whole state."

Opponents say strikes would hurt students and families.

"We feel it would be very detrimental for students and for communities in terms of the disruption that would occur," said Steven Bailey, Executive Director of the Maine School Boards Association. "There's already a process in place through negotiations to be able to take care of issues that adults have to deal with. It's very disingenuous to include students as pawns."

"My concerns with the bill really come down to the fact that I have a special needs brother, and I know that even the disruption of a day or two could have set him back weeks," said Tyler Washburn, School Board Chair in S.A.D. 75. "And as you look at the growing populations with special needs, a strike really could be disadvantageous for those kids."

The bill faces further work before a vote.